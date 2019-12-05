New addition to the department

Kyle Bloom becomes the newest member of the Hibbing Police Department. Born in Bigfork, Bloom graduated from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet before working in law enforcement in Deer River.

 Eric Killelea

