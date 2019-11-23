NASHWAUK — Nashwauk has a small main street, a few churches, a grocery store and only 1,000 residents. For most, the city would make an unlikely home to successful lodging businesses.
Yet entrepreneur and a self-proclaimed “busy-bee” Myrna Chouinard together with her husband Steve and daughter Jasmin have done just that and are finding success in providing three comfortable lodging options to area visitors and out-of-town workers.
As Myrna told the story, her family opened Jimbo’s Bunkhouse in 2015. The lodging facility has twin beds, bunk beds and a queen size bed and can be booked for an individual or group. At the Bunkhouse, they have three shared bathrooms and a shared living and kitchen space. It can be booked out on a short- or long-term basis.
The second lodge, the Birdhouse, is next door to Jasmin’s Place, it’s located conveniently above her other business, Myrna’s Custom Bridal Wear. Here are four private bedrooms upstairs with plenty of space and shared common spaces.
In 2018, the Chouinards capitalized on an opportunity to purchase a downtown location that was once home to the First National Bank. They opened it earlier this year and named it Jasmin’s Place in honor of their daughter. Since acquiring the building, the Chouinards have done some remodeling and have plans to continue to improve upon the building. “We’re planning to make the basement into a game room, so that our long-term guests have more to do after work,” Myrna said.
People find the Chouinards’ lodges through popular websites such as Airbnb.com and Booking.com. With listings averaging about $45/night for a well-kept clean space to rest, they’ve created a niche market for themselves hosting folks who don’t want or need the extra fees and amenities associated with traditional hotel stays.
The Chouinards see a lot of travelers who come through on bicycle and they have benefitted from being located close to the Mesabi Trail — one of the longest paved bicycle trails in the state of Minnesota.
“I love meeting new people. I love to talk to them,” Myrna said. “I’ve had visitors from as far away as Finland and Canada, and a good mix of American visitors from in and out of state. I get a lot of good feedback from the travelers — the bicyclists and motorcyclists — who stay at other places like mine, I get a lot of good ideas from them.”
The couple enjoys the flexibility that they have in running their lodging business — from being able to accommodate a solo traveler short term to a larger group of workers who are here for weeks or even months. They’ve booked out the entire space in Jasmin’s and were able to help reunite a family from across the country as they gathered to celebrate a wedding.
“I’ve been getting a lot of good compliments about my hospitality and these places here in Nashwauk,” Myrna said. “This little bitty town has a little bit of everything.”
