SAGINAW — In the fields surrounding the Northeast Regional Correctional Center in Minnesota, incarcerated men walk harvesting crops for their dinner. They are not handcuffed or shackled. And the only fences in sight outline the gardens — and they’re only meant to keep out deer grazing near the entrance.
NERCC is a 144-bed, minimum- and medium-security facility set on 3,200-acres in Saginaw, a rural area with a population of roughly 4,000 people. An isolated place located 18 miles northwest of Duluth near the junction of U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 33.
NERCC’s superintendent Phill Greer told the Hibbing Daily Tribune during an interview in late-August that the throwback facility encompasses a different “vibe” but has a lower recidivism rate than state and national averages. For example, NERCC reported that 24 percent of its inmates committed felonies post-incarceration compared with 36 percent in state facilities and 68 percent in national facilities.
Greer said the programs on the correctional farm — through a throwback to judicial punishment — has helped reduce recidivism and proved successful in rehabilitating men into the workforce.
‘A change in progress’
As Greer explained, NERCC operated as a prison farm from the 1920s until the 1970s when it came under the management of Arrowhead Regional Corrections, a five-county joint partnership consisting of St. Louis, Carlton, Lake, Cook and Koochiching counties.
In recent decades, facility staff started transitioning from holding people serving time for “nusance crimes” — like DUIs or petty offenses — to people with drug, sex and property crimes. Greer said it has been “a change in progress” regarding how staff now put more emphasis on instilling marketable work skills and education.
While 144 beds exist, the facility has been holding an average of 100 inmates — which fluctuates — with 63 staff, including 33 correctional officers to manage the institution. The typical inmate: a 36-year-old white male serving an average of 98 days for a felony DWI, drugs or domestic assault convictions. The majority of the population is considered a minimum risk of re-offending.
The sprawling fields outside the building are where men assigned to the farm crew work crops, maintaining gardens, harvesting and haying. They also help care for the chickens, turkeys and pigs raised at the facility which are later processed to feed the men in custody.
A winding dirt road connects all the different areas of the property, like the large gravel pit used by St. Louis County for tar, an outdoor firing range used by law enforcement, a meat processing facility and a school where the men go to get an education.
“One of our goals is to teach not only skills so someone can become employable in the community, but also work ethic,” Greer said. He noted that education coupled with substance abuse treatment programs, life skills classes, parenting classes and recreational activities are the building blocks of a model that aims to build a sense of work ethic within the institutions' residents and a better grasp of juggling responsibilities and daily obligations. The HDT did not interview any inmates during the tour, though they were able to see some of the jobs in action.
Working toward reduced recidivism
On a typical day inmates here will have breakfast in shifts in a cafeteria with large windows overlooking a pond. Basic hours for education and employment run 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and unlike Moose Lake Correctional Facility, the men here do not get paid. The compensation, Greer insisted, is the opportunity to get an education, a new skill skillset, learn work ethic and “become marketable” for outside employment.
Anyone entering NERCC without a GED or high school diploma is assigned to complete educational programing. That takes place in a large building that houses an indoor gym, several classrooms and a small library. One wall has pictures of graduates, and over the last several years, roughly 20 people have successfully obtained their GED while in lock up.
Then there are the in-house job assignments. Facility staff review the assessed risk level of each person under their care before determining what type of work the incarcerated men will be assigned.
There are kitchen jobs, where the inmates prepare fresh vegetables from the gardens, homemade salad dressings, farm raised meat and homemade bread. These individuals work with a cook and are trained in the national ServSafe program to meet food service standards of cleanliness, hygiene and safe equipment handling. Those who graduate from the program receive a certificate to present that certificate to future employers.
There are also positions working in the garage performing general maintenance on NERCC vehicles, janitorial duties, grounds maintenance and higher level positions learning building maintenance where some men have earned their boiler license while incarcerated.
“Meat processing is kind of a flag ship for us,” Greer said, explaining that they train men in every step, from slaughter to packaging. For a fee, they also process livestock from outside community members, performing custom smoking, sausage making, doing special cuts and packaging. “We partnered with the [state] Department of Agriculture for a training program and a certificate program for our meat processing,” Greer said. “That’s been in progress for two years now, and we’ve seen some initial success with people leaving here and finding employment in the community.”
The overall idea here, Greer said, is that the men leaving NERCC go on to lead productive lives. To help ensure that, they are also offered the opportunity to go through subtstance abuse treatment and recovery, mental health recovery and a sex offender program. There are group and individual counseling programs, and the men have access to a vocational counselor who works with them on pre-employment, pre-release training. This includes creating resumes, interview coaching and ensuring the men have valid identification and social security cards prior to their release.
“All those things that are barriers to employment, we’re trying to impact that so that when they leave here they can have a better chance of success of not only becoming but maintaining and retaining employment when they leave,” Greer said.
