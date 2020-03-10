HIBBING — Sizzling chicken fajitas, with all the fixings, sloppy joes, along with Mediterranean chickpea salad, pudding, and fresh fruit, are among the many different menu items prepared by Innovative Nutrition for the Arrowhead Communities, or INAC, Inc.
The Hibbing-based caterer prepares nearly 2,000 daily meals for area students.
Tonja Cunningham, director of food and nutrition services for the Hibbing School District, said in email that INAC prepares about 400 breakfasts and 1,325 lunches for students in the area.
INAC also prepares 250 lunches for other programs, including area summer food services, such as United Way’s Meet Up and Chow Down program, Iron Range Summer Institute, Kiddy Karousel Daycare, Children of Grace Daycare and the YMCA. During the summer months, about 225 meals are distributed each day.
Every morning and afternoon, students are greeted with a friendly smile by food and nutrition services staff, who assist them with choosing a variety of colorful fruits, vegetables, whole grains, as well as main entrées.
Tammy Allison, lead kitchen associate at Greenhaven Elementary, and her coworkers have a pep in their step while making sure the students are selecting the appropriate foods from INAC to comply with the federal school meal pattern guidelines.
After two decades of working in the district school cafeterias, Allison said, “I still enjoy seeing all the little ones every day.” She also commented on how time passes so quickly, and the kids come and go as they grow up. She noted that things in the cafeteria change with time too.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that offering breakfast to students is essential to teaching them how to eat well. Staff at Hibbing schools say they encourage kids to eat breakfast so they can perform well in the classroom, despite the fact that the meals are optional.
“Breakfast is offered to prepare students to engage in the learning process,” Cunningham said.
State and federally funded programs assist with allowing each student to eat such nutritious meals. At the beginning of the school year, each household is encouraged to complete an application for educational benefits to determine eligibility for free and reduced prices.
Four out of every 10 Minnesota public school students are eligible for free and reduced breakfast and lunch.
In Hibbing, Independent School District No. 701 participates in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program. Here, elementary students pay $2.20 for breakfast and $2.50 for lunch, while the Secondary students pay $2.25 and $2.55. Milk costs 65 cents.
Cunningham stressed that the menus must meet the National School Lunch Program Meal Pattern Chart. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service says these are specific guidelines that need to be met regarding food components and the minimum of each element that is served each day. The serving portions correspond with the age and grade of the child.
Back in Greenhaven Elementary, the kitchen staff, along with the other school staff, made the daily process of feeding the students look easy as each child shuffled through the food line. Allison, along with her coworker Shelly Manchester displayed an esthetically pleasing array of fruits and vegetables that lined the counter. The hard work and dedication of all staff were reciprocated by many smiles, laughter and full tummies.
