Volunteers of (Nashwauk) Neighbors Helping Neighbors food shelf help at the Food Shelf Frenzy fundraiser at Swan Lake Country Club this summer. From left, back row: Howard Goltz, Rick Nosan, Clare Dulong, president. From left, front row: Missy DePaulis (Director), Dee Roberts, Ruth Sejnoha. National Food Bank Week occurs each year during the week that also marks World Food Day on October 16, a day of action against hunger. During this week, and especially on October 16, people around the world come together to declare their commitment to eradicate hunger in our lifetime. The Nashwauk food shelf is open the first Tuesday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m.; third Tuesday of the month from 3 to 6 p.m.; and the third Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
