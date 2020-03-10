NASHWAUK — A motorist has pleaded guilty to being high on methamphetamine when he crashed his car into a 16-year-old girl and killed her 2-year-old nephew who she was pushing in a stroller along Highway 65 last August.
Jake Michael Place, 39, of Nashwauk, appeared in the Itasca County District Court last week, where he admitted to the crimes of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of meth, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam confirmed in email Tuesday. Place faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted of the first count and three years for the second.
Place’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
His guilty plea comes about six months after Place was arrested and charged with killing Logan Dean Klennert and injuring Alexia N. Carroll in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 1, near Nashwauk.
At the time, Adam accused Place of being under the influence of drugs and fled the scene of the fatal crash. The day after the incident, she filed seven criminal charges against him, including two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide, four felony counts of criminal vehicular operation and one gross misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a collision.
During that court hearing, Adam asked the court to set bail at $400,000 without conditions, and $200,000 with conditions, which demand he make all court hearings, refrain from using drugs and alcohol and stay away from family members of the deceased. His release infuriated people across the region who shared their disdain on social media pages.
A Hibbing citizen created a GoFundMe account to help the Klennert family raise $25,000 for the toddler’s funeral costs and medical care for his aunt.
According to the criminal complaint, Minnesota state troopers say the girl from Nashwauk was walking southbound and pushing the toddler in the stroller on the right shoulder of Highway 65, north of Buck Lake. The two were hit from behind by a southbound truck that crossed the shoulder line and then immediately fled.
The toddler died at the scene and the teenager was transported to a Duluth hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries, including broken bones. Physicians reported that they may need to amputate one of her feet.
The state patrol received a call at 1:17 p.m. on Aug. 1 regarding a hit and run of two pedestrians on the highway, before dispatching Sgt. Alan Ryan and Lt. Mike Eck, who searched for a red 1999 Dodge truck with damage to the passenger side mirror and headlight.
At 2:30 p.m. that day, the troopers learned that the pilot of a Minnesota Power helicopter working on utilities in the area had spotted the truck in question. An Itasca County sergeant parked at a nearby gas station, spotted the vehicle and pulled over the suspect. Law enforcement say that Place admitted to being involved in a crash that day but thought it was “a deer or something.”
Place told officers he was alone throughout the incident, drove home and was on his way to the police station after learning authorities were searching for his vehicle. While officers spoke with Place, his wife arrived and told them that he had said he’d fallen asleep at the wheel and believed he had “hit a mailbox or something” along the highway.
Authorities on scene described Place as “dirty and disheveled” with constricted pupils. He was put through standard field sobriety tests, placed under arrest and transported to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, where authorities executed a search warrant for a blood draw.
State troopers were assisted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Nashwauk and Keewatin police departments, Nashwauk Ambulance, Nashwauk Fire, North Air Care and Life Link 3.
Place has a history of driving and substance use convictions dating back to 2009, including: three counts of felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession, one felony second-degree sale of controlled substances, and a misdemeanor DWI, according to the complaint. In February 2019, Place was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of texting and use of an electronic device while driving. He also has charges pending for a seatbelt violation and a restricted license violation.
Britta Arendt, editor of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, contributed reporting to this story.
