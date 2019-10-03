Nashwauk-Keewatin Homecoming Coronation

The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Homecoming Coronation took place Wednesday evening, crowning Violet Briski and Keaten Patterson as king and queen. Pictured left to right: Sophia DeNucci, Claire Clusiau, Kaydence Bodin, Jazlynn Svaleson, Madi Owens, Halie Nash, Alexia Clusiau, Graci Williams, Violet Briski, Keaten Patterson, Tristan Bird, Jake Manee, Jager Nash, Jack Lorenz, Brody Erickson, Aden Springer, Braiden Sallila and Brayden Austad.

 Photo submitted

The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Homecoming Coronation took place Wednesday evening, crowning Violet Briski and Keaten Patterson as king and queen. Pictured left to right: Sophia DeNucci, Claire Clusiau, Kaydence Bodin, Jazlynn Svaleson, Madi Owens, Halie Nash, Alexia Clusiau, Graci Williams, Violet Briski, Keaten Patterson, Tristan Bird, Jake Manee, Jager Nash, Jack Lorenz, Brody Erickson, Aden Springer, Braiden Sallila and Brayden Austad.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments