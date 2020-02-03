GRAND RAPIDS — Nashwauk firefighters will be a little safer now, thanks to the donation of 30 personal safety vests.
Last fall, the City of Nashwauk submitted a grant application to purchase the safety vests during the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation’s Annual Grant Cycle, according to a recent press release. The hope was to replace the fire department’s limited number of old and “degraded” vests, ensuring each firefighter would be properly equipped with updated safety gear. Those applying felt the need was “imminent” due to the number of emergency highway calls the department was receiving at the time of the application.
Sarah Copeland, director of grants and programs at Grands Rapids Area Community Foundation, stated in the press release that the Nashwauk application was precisely aligned with the foundation’s tagline: Joining charitable intentions with community needs.
“We look over the submitted grant applications and match the request with the interests and intent of our current funds,” Copeland said. “This was the perfect request for a small grant with a big impact, and we knew the Nashwauk Area Community Fund Advisory Committee would be pleased to see the application.”
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund Advisory Committee is comprised of people who live in and have vested interest in Nashwauk and surrounding areas, including Keewatin, Pengilly, Buck Lake and Goodland. Members also participate in a campaign called Community Giving to Community, which began in 2017 after Grand Rapids-based Blandin Foundation presented the fund with a $200,000 grant challenge, meaning every donation made the Nashwauk Area Community Fund would be doubled until the Blandin match is complete.
Donations made to the Nashwauk Area Community Fund go toward providing books for the Keewatin Library, supporting children in the Spartan After School Program and now the Nashwauk Fire Department.
“The request was for a fairly small amount”, Copeland said, regarding the application put in last fall. “They were asking for $945 to provide a safety vest for each firefighter. Think about the impact that has on the entire fire department and the entire Nashwauk area.”
She continued, “It was great that the Nashwauk Area Community Fund Advisory Committee decided to fully fund the request for a grant for safety vests.”
The hope is that the donation will help the fire department meet its mission, which is to serve and protect those in need while also ensuring that each firefighter remains safe and can go home each night.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund, which is an endowment, is expected to give back nearly $30,000 to the community during 2020.
For more information about the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, visit www.gracf.org or call 218-999-9100.
