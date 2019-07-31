Musician Casey Aro enjoying the fair

CHISHOLM – Musician and storyteller Casey Aro is among the entertainers scheduled to perform this week at the St. Louis County Fair.
On Wednesday as he waited for the gates to open, Aro, of Zim, sat with his banjo ready, wearing his signature bowler hat while looking forward to his first of five days performing.
A self-professed “time-tested musician,” Aro has been playing banjo for around 35 years, and has been around music his whole life.
When asked what type of music he plans to play at this year’s fair, Aro joked,
“Nothing but good.”
Aro is on the entertainment schedule for all five days of the fair, including Senior Day on Thursday and Kids’ Day on Friday. Aro said each performance will be geared to the audience.
“From the little guys to senior citizens, I’ll find songs appropriate for the day,” he said.
A couple of his favorite songs to perform for younger groups include an audience participation song called, “The Window,” and another that is a nursery rhyme song. There is also a riddle song that Aro noted is quite popular with the kids.
The son of legendary disc jockey, singer and songwriter, Bobby Aro, Casey is known to play some of his father’s songs upon request.
“I’m not him, but I have him in my repertoire,” he said.
When he’s not on stage, Aro said he plans to stroll around playing his banjo, while talking to people and “eat something on a stick.”
“This is such good stuff,” Aro said.
Familiar to many of the fairgoers, Aro has also played at a variety of other venues throughout his career. He’s also among the musicians playing at the Pocket Park this summer in Chisholm.
