Musical Dining and Night Out

Hibbing High School alumni Will Durie played for Fridays Dining and Night Out for guests of all ages at Mike’s Pub From 7-9 p.m. Will has been playing piano for 13 years and playing acoustic guitar for about seven years. He performed originals as well as covers. Mikes also has Open Mic on Wednesday nights, to support and encourage local musicians to share their talent with the community.

