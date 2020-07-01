Rich Mattson and the Northstars opened up the music and movies in the park season Tuesday evening at the Olcott Park Fountain. Tuesday nights from 6:00 to 9:00 will feature live bands followed by a movie starting at dusk. Area residents looking to enjoy the summer weather gathered at the fountain in Olcott Park in Virginia Tuesday evening for the first of the summer’s music and movies in the park series.
