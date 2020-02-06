CHISHOLM — The Museum of Mining held its annual dinner on Thursday, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
The 30 attendees, comprised of museum members and guests listened as Pam Brunfelt, a historian from Ely, spoke about the labor history in the iron mines of Minnesota.
“Her presentation focused on the early working and economic conditions and the ethnic makeup of the miners, which led to the drive for workplace improvements,” Carol Borich, museum board treasurer wrote in a release.
Mike Sterk, another guest speaker, reviewed the research and publication of the new book on Erie Mine history. Sterk also provided a copy of the book as a door prize.
Another highlight of the event was when the Museum Board of Directors honored Susan Frankovich, of Chisholm, as the 2019 Museum of Mining Volunteer of the Year. Frankovich was among the many individual volunteers and donors, individuals and business, according to Borich.
Following an Italian dinner, the museum board presented a brief report and a pictorial year in review. Suggestions for future actions were taken.
The board then welcomed into the fold Chisholm City Councilor Adam Lantz, who was recently appointed by the city council as its representative on the museum board.
Ricky Nielsen, an outgoing board director, was recognized and thanked for his service.
Two officers were also reelected to the board. Mary Bovitz was re-elected as vice president and Carol Borich was re-elected treasurer.
The Museum is currently seeking additional board members for two-year terms. Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month. Call Borich at 254-2179 for more information.
