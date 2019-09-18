Museum haul truck gets new supports

CHISHOLM — Rehabilitation of the WabCo 120-Ton haul truck continued recently at the Minnesota Museum of Mining in Chisholm.
The truck was used in the ‘70s in an area mine and was hauled to the museum sometime in the ‘90s. Last year as the first leg of the restoration process got underway, the truck received a fresh coat of paint.
Carol Borich, Museum of Mining Board Treasurer told the Tribune Press last Friday that a crew from Ellefson Off-Highway, an industrial equipment supplier located in Iron, had earlier in the week raised the truck from its old, deteriorated stands, replacing them with four new stands which the company had constructed out of steel pipe.
“Wooden railroad tie cribbing stands placed in the 1990s had compressed, dropping the weight of the truck onto the tires, causing them to split apart,” Borich explained.
The new steel stands are expected to better support the weight of the big truck. According to Borich, the next stage of the project involves replacement of the rear tires, final painting and the addition of explanatory signs.
The project is being funded by SME-Northern Minnesota Subsection, the Chisholm Community Foundation and Museum members, with in-kind contributions from the companies providing the rehab work.
