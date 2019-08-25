Project has northwoods theme

This new mural by Artist Adam Swanson was recently added to the east side of a building at 100 West Lake St. in Chisholm.  An unveiling ceremony celebrating this new edition to Lake Street is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

 Photo submitted

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Group is looking forward for a new mural recently added to a building on Lake Street in Chisholm.

An unveiling ceremony is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 100 West Lake St. on the east side of the building that houses Terry’s Barber Shop. The 25x20 foot mural was painted by artist Adam Swanson at his studio in Cloquet, Minn.

Hannah Casey Forti, a member of the Downtown Revitalization Group told the Tribune Press this Tuesday that the group has been focused on turning the community’s attention from the nostalgia for the past to the vitality of the present.

“The mural of Adam Swanson aims to do this by displaying the vibrancy of the wildlife and nature in our community that citizens can enjoy,” Forti said.

Earlier this week, Swanson said the mural took about three months to paint. In the two months prior, he and committee members met several times to discuss options for the design. The final design has a northwoods theme with a “giant loon” as a centerpiece, Swanson said.

Grants from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, Chisholm Community Foundation and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board helped fund this project.

After the unveiling ceremony, everyone is encouraged to stick around for the Downtown Revitalization Committee summer music series with Joe Hanegmon performing accordion music up the block, in the Pocket Park.

When the Downtown Revitalization Group was formed two years ago, it began working to create community spaces in downtown Chisholm to bring the community together and foster collaboration. During the first two years, the focus was on the area’s mining history and its roots.

