Mural dedication on Lake Street

A new mural by artist Adam Swanson, of Cloquet, was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 100 West Lake St. in Chisholm. Swanson, fifth from left, talked about the importance of public art during the unveiling ceremony. The mural is a project of the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Group and was funded by grants from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, Chisholm Community Foundation and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB).
