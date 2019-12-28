HIBBING — Earlier this week, Sixth Judicial District Chief Public Defender Dan Lew announced the Hibbing-based appointment of Mark Muhich as managing attorney to supervise public defender services in northern St. Louis County and in Carlton County.
“It’s the next step in providing a full-time office in our Iron Range community and to support our Carlton community,” Lew told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Friday.
Lew’s announcement comes one year after the district created a public defender office on Howard Street in Hibbing and three years following the hire of two full-time public defenders. “The Iron Range is served by 75 percent employees who are also active in private practice really to offer access to justice across a huge spectrum of services,” Lew said. “The cases have ebbed and flowed, and it’s now providing full-time opportunities for full-time positions.”
According to Lew’s press release this week, Muhich is a Hibbing native who has been a part-time public defender who practiced at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. “[Muhich] brings nearly two decades of commitment to client-centered representation, an energy to holistic public defense and [is] active in our community," Lew wrote.
As Muhich told his story, he is a native of Hibbing and “a proud Iron Ranger” who graduated from Augsburg College and Hamline University School of Law. He began his career as a law clerk in the Virginia courthouse in 1992. He soon moved to the Trenti Law Firm in 1994 and then worked as an independently contracted legal writer, before opening his own general practice in Virginia in 1998.
“And after 20 years, closed it upon becoming a full-time public defender last fall,” Muhich wrote in a statement.
Outside of the courtroom, Muhich taught political science, criminal justice, juvenile delinquency and business law for 16 years at Mesabi Range College in Virginia. For six years, he taught in the law enforcement program at Vermilion Community College in Ely. He also has served on the board of directors for the Range Mental Health Center since 2006.
“I have done many things over the course of my long career, and look forward to this new opportunity to lead the great group of attorneys we have on the Iron Range and Carlton,” Muhich wrote.
In his personal life, Muhich is involved in many activities at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, where he is a defensive line coach for the football program and a member of the band and choir boosters. He lives in Eveleth with his wife, Alison Perry, a public information officer the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. They have two sons, 18 and 14.
