An Eveleth native and Duluth priest was named the new bishop in Rapid City, S.D.
Rev. Peter M. Muhich, a priest of the Diocese of Duluth who currently serves as rector of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary and pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea and Our Lady of Mercy in Duluth, was appointed to the post Tuesday by Pope Francis.
Rapid City is located in western South Dakota near the Black Hills and is part of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.
“I’m so grateful to the Holy Father for having confidence in me and assigning me to a place I’ve never been, but I hear is very beautiful,” Muhich said in a virtual press conference hosted by the Diocese of Rapid City.
Muhich, 58, was one of seven kids born in Eveleth to Louis and Sally Muhich and graduated from Eveleth Public High School in 1979 before joining St. John Vianney College Seminary at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
He graduated from St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1983 and continued his studies at the American College of The Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium completing a S.T.L. in sacred theology in 1989.
He was ordained a priest Sept. 29, 1989, for the Duluth Diocese and has served parishes in Brainerd, Grand Rapids, Bigfork, Effie, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Proctor, Saginaw, and Hibbing, in addition to Duluth.
Bishop-elect Muhich also served on the Presbyteral Council, the Diocesan Personnel Board, and as a dean and consultor. He has worked with the permanent diaconate formation program, on the Stella Maris Catholic School Board, was spiritual director of the local chapter of the Catholic Medical Association, and was diocesan Finance Officer. In 2012, he led a Strategic Planning Process for the Diocese of Duluth.
Bishop-elect Muhich is only the third priest of the Duluth Diocese to be appointed a bishop. The others were Bishop Timothy Corbett and Bishop Laurence A. Glenn, the first and fourth bishops of the Diocese of Crookston.
“It is an honor for Father Muhich and for our Diocese that Pope Francis has named him to become the next bishop of Rapid City,” said Fr. James B. Bissonette, diocesan administrator of Duluth, in a press release. “I have known Bishop-elect Muhich since we began seminary together in 1979. Throughout college and graduate seminary and more than 30 years of priestly service, we have remained close friends. I know him to be a very good person, an exemplary priest, and a fine friend. “
The date of Bishop-elect Muhich’s episcopal ordination and installation as the ninth bishop of Rapid City has not yet been set. He succeeds Bishop Robert Gruss, who was appointed to the Diocese of Saginaw last May.
