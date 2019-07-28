Mr. Ed's Farm

 Mark Sauer

A flock of sheep looking for snacks was a big draw at Mr. Ed’s Farm during Thursday night’s reading promotion program near Hibbing. The program was sponsored by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota.

