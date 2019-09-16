Mr. Ed’s farm was open to all last Saturday, for Mr. Ed's Old Farm Day. The event showcased teams of draft horses doing field work, haying and grain binding demonstrations. The event also had tours to explore the farm, a blacksmith on site doing demonstrations, and in one of the barns, a pair of spinning wheels were set up. The event was designed to show how farmers worked and provided for their families in the old days. Members of the Hibbing Farmer’s Market were also on site, providing fresh produce and more.

