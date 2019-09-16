Mr. Ed’s farm was open to all last Saturday, for Mr. Ed's Old Farm Day. The event showcased teams of draft horses doing field work, haying and grain binding demonstrations. The event also had tours to explore the farm, a blacksmith on site doing demonstrations, and in one of the barns, a pair of spinning wheels were set up. The event was designed to show how farmers worked and provided for their families in the old days. Members of the Hibbing Farmer’s Market were also on site, providing fresh produce and more.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.