Moving mountains

Hibbing street crews clean up mountains of snow Friday from last weekend's winter storm. Plow drivers push the snow to the center of the streets until equipment and trucks can remove it.

 Mark Sauer

Hibbing street crews clean up mountains of snow Friday from last weekend's winter storm. Plow drivers push the snow to the center of the streets until equipment and trucks can remove it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments