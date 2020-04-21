MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron City Council took action Monday night to move forward with three water-related projects.
City Administrator Craig Wainio said via the Zoom video conferencing meeting that staff has been working to bring to fruition a well development, a filter replacement at the water treatment plant, and painting and rehabilitation of a water tank.
“We don’t have all the financing in place,” and the projects may require the future sale of bonds, he said.
The council passed a resolution allowing for the city to reimburse itself for the work, if necessary.
“We are working through the Facilities Authority,” as well as with the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, Wainio said.
But the package of projects may entail “private financing on our own, primarily the sale of bonds,” he explained. While the city is not currently in the position for bond sales and the resolution may not be needed, it is “a good insurance policy,” Wainio said in a correspondence to the council.
The council also approved seeking $500,000 from the IRRRB to offset costs associated with the projects.
The council additionally accepted the lowest of three bids from Viking Industrial Painting, based in Iowa, of $811,900 for improvements to the water tower, including painting, antenna work, and bringing the elevated storage tank up to code.
The water tower has only been painted three times, and there are strict codes for fastening of an antenna, said Director of Public Works Tim Satrang.
City Engineer Al Johnson said the company expects to begin the 11-week project July 13.
Councilor Joe Prebeg Jr., questioned how water capacity would be handled during the work.
Satrang said the system’s pressure will be increased “with the pumps themselves.” The city also has “interconnection with the City of Virginia.” In the event of a fire, vales would opened up and “we’d get additional help from them.”
Mayor Gary Skalko thanked Wainio for his continued efforts and many years of hard work writing up grant applications totaling millions of dollars.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Councilor Alan Stanaway to the fire services Shared Services Committee, a joint effort between Mountain Iron and Virginia. The group is looking to “come up with a governing model” that will include two councilors from each city and “a person at large … who is not from either city and does not have any firefighter experience,” said Prebeg, a member of the current committee along Virginia City Councilor Maija Biondich.
Stanaway “will join us now, and when the model is formed … will be a permanent member of that,” Prebeg said.
• Approved an application to the IRRRB’s Mineland Reclamation program for a $225,000 grant to develop a utility-scale solar farm south of the old downtown area. The city is partnering with Virginia on the project.
• Approved a conditional use permit/variance permit for the building of a 48-by-68-foot, 22-foot high private garage at a property on Mud Lake Road. A call-in public hearing was held on the matter April 13, and there were no objections, said Councilor Steve Skogman.
• Wainio said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “at this point” the city will not be hiring summer employees. The West Two Rivers Campground will be closed at least until June 1. “We will monitor that” to determine if it will eventually be safe to open, he said. Additionally, the summer recreation program is being monitored on a “wait and see” basis.
• Satrang said the county recycling area in Mountain Iron has been filling up, presumably because many people are cleaning while sheltering in place during the virus outbreak. He requested that the public place items in bags to decrease contact for employees and to “follow the rules” regarding separating recyclables. He also asked that residents and businesses collapse cardboard boxes to reduce volume. Satrang noted that “surveillance is set up at the bins now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.