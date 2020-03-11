MOUNTAIN IRON — Eleventh and 12th graders at Mountain Iron-Buhl will soon have more freedom — and responsibility — at lunchtime.
The MI-B School Board heard from MI-B Student Council representative Aaliyah Orso at Monday’s working session and agreed to allow students in the two upper grades to leave the campus at lunch on a trial basis.
Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson said she met with the student council last month regarding the matter and wanted the entire board to hear the student group’s proposal.
Orso made it clear in her presentation that leaving the campus at lunch would be “a privilege” for students and “not an entitlement.”
She suggested parental permission be given for those students who would be allowed to leave the school during the half-hour lunch period, and she offered possible guidelines, such as revoking the privilege for students who were tardy to fifth hour classes three times.
Orso said she polled seventh to 12th graders on the open lunch idea. Fifty-seven students responded, and “every one said yes” in support of the proposal.
Permitting students in 11th and 12th grade to leave at lunchtime would not only create a “sense of pride in the school” among students who would feel “trusted,” but also offer practice in responsibility and time management, she noted.
Most students in those upper grades have jobs and driver’s licenses and are already “more mature and independent,” Orso said. “Why punish students who work hard all year because of some students who can’t control their behavior?”
Orso added that the privilege would be helpful for students who “forgot something at home,” and would provide more food options for the younger grades. Often, she said, the popular food choices in the cafeteria run out.
The proposal would only involve a small number of students at the small school, she said. A number of students in the upper grades are in Postsecondary Enrollment Options and “are already off campus” at lunch.
Orso recommended that staff already overseeing the lunchroom be placed in different positions to monitor those leaving campus.
School Board members were supportive of the open lunch idea and of testing it out for a few months at the end of this school year before making a decision for next school year.
“It can be taken away at any time,” noted Director Jen Tiedeman.
Vice Chairman Jason Gellerstedt said he is in favor of only allowing one, or “two at the most,” tardies before the privilege is taken away.
“I totally agree,” Orso responded.
Engebritson said she will have permission slips made and will “work with the student council on how to roll this out.”
•••
In other business, the board discussed a plan outlining action steps that would be taken in the case of a Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the school.
The Pandemic Preparedness Plan was developed by a team of district administrators and staff using information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“It’s a work in progress,” Engebritson said.
The district has been corresponding with the MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education, the superintendent added.
Guidelines follow “good, basic hygiene,” she said, and include:
• Staying home when sick.
• Frequent hand washing with soap and water and repository etiquette — covering the nose and mouth with tissue when coughing or sneezing.
• Routine cleaning of areas that students and staff touch often.
• Early treatment of high-risk students and staff.
• Designating a location where sick students could be moved to in order to separate them from other students until they can go home.
The plan includes “stage responses,” with the final determination made by the health department.
Tiedeman asked if “extra cleaning” is taking place at the school.
Engebritson said the school obtained additional disinfectant wipes and Kleenex, which were distributed to classrooms, and custodians are wiping down door handles and other surfaces.
The superintendent posted a video regarding the district’s pandemic preparedness on the MI-B Facebook page Feb. 28, when there were no known cases of Coronavirus in the state. There are now two known cases in Minnesota, she noted.
“We will stay the course and keep everyone posted,” she said.
•••
Monday’s working session also addressed Minnesota Department of Education graduation rates.
MI-B has had “very good scores,” Engebritson said. Graduation rates were 92.9% last year, compared to the statewide rate of 83.7%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.