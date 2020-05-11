Mother’s Day blessings

Father Brandon Moravitz lets out a happy laugh as he sees familiar faces drive up for a Mother’s Day blessing in the parking lot of Holy Spirit Church in Virginia Sunday afternoon. Moravitz spent the afternoon giving flowers and individual blessings to each car as they made their way through.

 Mark Sauer Mesabi Daily News

