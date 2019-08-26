CHISHOLM – Mark Morrison is looking forward to starting his new job as the principal of Chisholm High School.
The school board hired Morrison this summer to fill the vacancy at CHS, created when Rick Aldrich was approved for a one-year leave of absence from his dual role as principal at both CHS and Chisholm Elementary. Aldrich recently accepted a job as Hibbing’s new school superintendent.
Morrison began working for the local district in 2013, and most recently handled the roles of assistant principal and athletic director. “I’m kind of excited,” Morrison said of his latest assignment.
Though he doesn’t plan on any major changes this school year, he does plan on expanding the new technology and some programs implemented by Aldrich and School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard this past year.
For example, crews have been installing monitors in all of the classrooms at CHS, for the purpose of allowing teachers to record their lessons, he said. Students who are absent will eventually be able to get their assignments online. This new technology complements the new 1-to-1 Chromebook initiative rolled out earlier this year. “So, there’s a lot of new things, and a lot of things for teachers to be trained on,” Morrison said.
Also, a new positive behavior intervention strategy called “Bluestreak Pride” introduced last school year played a role in cutting suspensions in half, he said. The program rewards kids for exhibiting model behavior of pride, respect and responsibility. Teachers are given a matrix to follow along with a behavior flow chart that tells how behaviors are handled. Data for all behaviors are recorded in the school-wide information system and are trackable. Introducing the practice was quite an undertaking, but once up and running, it was well accepted by the kids.
