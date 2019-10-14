CHISHOLM — Rosie Marino of Chisholm, known to many on the Iron Range as “The Mitten Lady,” was recently selected for a special honor from the Minnesota Vikings.
“In honor of the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the Minnesota Vikings honored 100 Vikings Women for the incredible things that they do,” wrote Catherine Loose, Vikings Women Senior Coordinator in an email to the Tribune Press last week.
The honor came as quite a surprise to Marino.
“I was just shocked,” said Marino. “It was quite a surprise.”
Winners of the 100 Vikings Women were recognized at the Vikings Museum last month.
When she learned Marino was unable to attend the banquet, Loose called her and extended her congratulations over the phone.
Photos of Marino and the other women were featured in a game day program, which was distributed to 66K fans on Sept. 22 at the Vikings home game against the Oakland Raiders.
All of the winners were given a pin, certificate and 100 Vikings Points.
Marino’s daughter, Stephanie Bakkethun, nominated Marino for the Vikings 100 Women award.
In her nomination request, Bakkethun shared details of her mother’s volunteer experiences of the past 30 years — organizing fundraisers for individuals with medical conditions, or who have lost their home to a fire.
How the Mitten Lady got her nickname
Marino has been knitting more than 600 pairs of mittens a year, for almost 40 years.
“She donates them to our local schools, the hospital, clinics, Ronald McDonald House and to anyone in need,” wrote Bakkethun.
Marino said she’s been busy knitting mittens to be delivered this year.
This past year Marino was diagnosed with cancer, yet it has not stopped her from volunteering.
This past spring Marino co-chaired a fundraiser for a local nine year old who has been diagnosed with cancer.
“She not only helped organize it but also did the cooking,” Marino noted.
Always looking out for others
Marino is very active in the Chisholm Senior Center, where she cooks many meals. She was also a Girl Scout leader for many years.
She also is a “taxi,” giving many people rides to doctor appointments or to the grocery store.
Bakkethun said her mother has a “heart of gold, and is always putting others first.”
“The word no is not in her vocabulary,” she wrote in her submission.
“Her strength and giving attitude through her recent cancer diagnosis is remarkable,” concluded Bakkethun. “The world needs more individuals like her.”
