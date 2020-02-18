HIBBING — Concern spread across the community Tuesday morning after a man in a dark van was said to be allegedly offering a ride to children standing at a bus stop on the 600 block of 40th Street East in Hibbing, near Highway 169 — but the reality wasn’t as sinister as it seemed.
Officers from the Hibbing Police Department were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. on a report of a “suspicious male” that was apparently attempting to lure children at a bus stop to get into his vehicle, according to a press release from Police Chief Steve Estey on Tuesday morning. When the children did not get in, the man drove away.
Estey’s initial release described the person in question as a “a black male.” Another statement quickly followed, correcting the description to that of a white male. Authorities noted that an adult who reported the incident took two photographs of the dark-colored Dodge Caravan in question, which had a damaged tail light and white Prince logo sticker on display.
But after the public was notified, at about 9:30 a.m., officers were able to track down the owner of the van and determined that the man was an employee at the non-profit Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) who was at the bus stop to pick up a family who needed transportation for an appointment.
Estey said in the third and final update that police had confirmed the man’s story with AEOA “as well as parties on scene.”
The idea of a possible abduction was especially concerning, considering it was only one week ago when Duluth police responded to a report of a masked man attempting to abduct an 8-year-old boy about 75 miles southeast near the Lester Park area. Duluth authorities were not able to locate the suspect, nor did they have a vehicle description. The Duluth-based Fox 21 KQDS news team reported that Duluth police felt the incident was an opportunity for parents to review safety tips with their children. Those tips were as follows:
• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.
• Have a plan for when something suspicious happens and discuss the importance of mentally preparing for these types of situations.
• Know the route your child takes. This will help authorities in locating security cameras quicker in case we need to get suspect information.
• Encourage children to travel in groups and use the “buddy system.”
• Know where your children’s friends live and have parent contacts ready as kids may stop at a friend's house and forget to tell their parents.
• Know your neighbors and which houses are safe if your child needs to run to a safe location.
• Use a GPS tracking device or turn on location services if your child has a phone.
• Stay up-to-date with your child’s “I.D. Kit,” which should include a recent photo, finger prints, and physical description of your child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.