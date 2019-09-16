A number of vendors at the Hibbing Farmer’s Market packed up and moved over to Mr. Ed’s Old Farm Day event last Saturday. Picured here is Mistee operating her booth, Mistee Made, of organic soaps and other treasures. The Hibbing Farmer’s Market is holding a Super Saturday event Saturday, Sept. 28, across the street from McDonald’s in Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.