Mistee Made

A number of vendors at the Hibbing Farmer's Market packed up and moved over to Mr. Ed's Old Farm Day event last Saturday. Picured here is Mistee operating her booth, Mistee Made, of organic soaps and other treasures. The Hibbing Farmer's Market is holding a Super Saturday event Saturday, Sept. 28, across the street from McDonald's in Hibbing.

 Hannah White

A number of vendors at the Hibbing Farmer’s Market packed up and moved over to Mr. Ed’s Old Farm Day event last Saturday. Picured here is Mistee operating her booth, Mistee Made, of organic soaps and other treasures. The Hibbing Farmer’s Market is holding a Super Saturday event Saturday, Sept. 28, across the street from McDonald’s in Hibbing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments