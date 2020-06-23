In early May, U.S. Steel-owned Minntac became the fourth of six mines on the Iron Range to announce it would lay off employees due to the economic toll of the new coronavirus. At least 260 of the 1,460 workers at the mine in Mountain Iron were laid off and told they may return to work come August.
But on Tuesday, the heads of United Steelworkers Local 1938 sent a letter to its members saying they met with U.S. Steel “and got some good news, they will be moving up the startup of lines 6 & 7, with pellets rolling out starting the week of July 26th.”
In the letter, USW Local President Steve Bonach and Vice-President Chad Daniels wrote that the Pittsburgh-based company “anticipate calling maintenance employees back from layoff starting the week of July 5th.”
“As of this time they did not give us a tentative recall for operating personnel,” the letter reads. “The mine will also be getting back to full operations sometime in late August, they did not give us a timeline for mine personnel to be called back leading up to the start of full production.”
It remains uncertain how many of the 260 laid off employees will return to work this summer.
Minntac is the largest taconite operating in the state. Last year, the mine produced 16 million net tons of pellets.
In late April, immediately before the layoffs, Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel entered into a $600 million agreement with Canadian steel company Stelco that involved selling off a 25% stake in Minntac, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The deal calls for Stelco to pay $100 million this year and another $500 million by 2027.
U.S. Steel said last week it “expected” a $315 million loss in the second quarter of 2020. The fall in stock comes as no surprise as the company battles with the pandemic’s impact on trade and increased supply in domestic steel.
Three mines on the Range remain idled, with at least 1,750 workers laid off. That’s more than one-third of the 4,105 mining jobs on the Range.
U.S. Steel has not provided updates on the idled Keetac mine and pellet plant in Keewatin, where 375 of the 423 employees are laid off without a solid idea of when they will return to work.
Cleveland-Cliffs is still scheduled to reopen Northshore Mining in Silver Bay and Babbitt in August. At least 470 of its 570 employees are laid off.
Hibbing Taconite announced last Tuesday it would keep 650 employees at home until August, a month later than planned. HibTac, run by ArcelorMittal, said in April that it would close from May 3 to July 6. But that timeline has since extended with the goal of bringing back staff on July 27 and running full production starting Aug. 6. “The company will be taking all precautions and protocols necessary to ensure a safe and orderly restart,” an ArcelorMittal spokesperson wrote in an email.
Cleveland-Cliffs United Taconite and ArcelorMittal’s Minorca Mine have not idled or laid off workers, so far.
Today, miners await a return to work in an industry that has made a comeback in recent years, shipping out 37 million tons of taconite to steelmakers in 2019. But as many have been able to weather economic fallouts of the past, at least 1,600 mining jobs, or 25%, have vanished from the region over two decades.
