HIBBING — The outbreak of people dying “due to complications from severe lung injuries associated with vaping” in Minnesota grew by two cases last month, now totaling three, the state Department of Health said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 31 deaths and 1,299 lung injury cases linked to vaping have been reported to state agencies and the Centers for Disease Control. The MDH has reported three deaths and 73 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping, with an additional 32 being reviewed.
In Minnesota, the first of the three people who died passed Sept. 6. The next two people were over the age of 50 when they died following complicated hospitalizations. “The patients developed difficulty breathing, which prompted their hospitalizations,” the MDH officials said. “Investigators determined the first patient vaped a number of products including illegal THC. The second patient had severe underlying conditions and is believed to have vaped unknown products in addition to nicotine.”
MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm briefed Gov. Tim Walz on the recent deaths this week and both of them released statements saying they were monitoring the “vaping crisis and ongoing investigation,” as they launched an outreach campaign to provide school officials with information and resources.
“My heart is with the families, friends, and communities of these two Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement. “Seventy-three Minnesotans, who have experienced severe lung injury in this outbreak associated with vaping illegal THC over the past several months, is too many. In addition to these dramatic injuries, we are concerned about the long-term health impacts of vaping.”
Malcom added: “We are saddened by the news of these deaths, and we are troubled that so many Minnesotans continue to suffer in this outbreak. We’re working hard with our partners across the country to learn as much as we can about these injuries and deaths, and to determine what can be done to prevent them.”
Minnesota Health Department offers caution and education
This week, the MDH commissioner offered cautionary reminders for people to avoid “vaping anything containing illegal cannabis products, as almost all of those Minnesotans who developed severe lung injuries had a history of frequent vaping of illegal cannabis.”
Malcolm made suggestions that people vaping nicotine to help quit smoking cigarettes should seek alternative options, and those vaping medical cannabis should talk to their health care providers.
Most people who have confirmed, or have probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping have been hospitalized, with about half of them requiring intensive medical care. Nearly all reported vaping illegal THC products, while many also reported vaping other products including nicotine.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield predicted that Minnesota may see more deaths from vaping injuries in the upcoming weeks.
“We hope we do not have any more deaths linked to this investigation,” Lynfield said. “However, based on what we know about other patients, the seriousness of the injuries and the face that we continue to see new cases, it is possible we will have more deaths.”
The MDH did not release specific information on the whereabouts of the three people who have died from vaping-related illnesses. In an email to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, a spokesperson for the Health Department wrote that “the death we announced on September 6 was from Greater Minnesota. Of the two announced [on Wednesday], one was from the metro area and the other was from Greater Minnesota.” Data from the state shows one person in St. Louis County and three people in Itasca County have been classified as confirmed and probable cases of injuries. Hennepin County reported the highest number at 15 cases.
Hibbing City Council considers vaping policy
In his statement, Walz said that he has directed his Administration to determine a set of policy options to battle vaping in 2020. There are a list of legislative options, which include providing authority for the MDH to declare a public health emergency in critical situations; prohibiting the sale of all flavored nicotine and tobacco products; and raising the statewide legal age for tobacco to 21.
Walz continued: “The Administration is launching an aggressive outreach campaign to ensure Minnesotans know the risks of vaping and putting together bold legislative policies to tackle this crisis head on. We must ensure Minnesotans have the information, support, and resources to fight back against those profiting at the expense of our health and well-being.”
The governor’s statement comes as the Hibbing City Council remains divided in joining at least 49 communities in Minnesota to raise tobacco sales age to 21.
Last month, councilors heard from representatives of the Hibbing Chemical Health Coalition and the American Lung Association who requested they adopt the Tobacco 21 campaign, or T21, aimed at raising the minimum age limits across the nation for all tobacco products, including cigarettes and vaping products.
Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata expressed his opposition to raising the age to purchase cigarettes and Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman made a motion to have the city attorney draft a vaping-only ordinance. The motion passed unanimously following a somewhat heated debate. But a week later, Hoffman Saccoman pushed in a Committee of the Whole meeting to have the attorney draft an ordinance regarding all tobacco products.
“It’s about people dying,” Hoffman Saccoman said. Her idea to draft an ordinance encompassing all tobacco products has been presented to the city attorney, since councilors could not make a motion at the Committee of the Whole meeting to update their previous decision.
During their exchange, Hoffman Saccoman suggested that people “can’t drink under the age of 21,” before Cannata, a self-proclaimed cigarette smoker, reiterated his stance that if the city were to raise the age to buy cigarettes, then “we shouldn’t let anyone go into the military by 21.”
Councilor James Bayliss, a self-described former cigarette smoker for 22 years, expressed his support for drafting an ordinance for T21 to show all the options available to the city, saying, “I don’t want anyone to forget cigarettes are just as dangerous.”
