HIBBING — They met in Afghanistan.
In 2013, the U.S. Army sent them in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and they worked convoy security on the roads of Afghanistan while stationed at Bagram Airfield Base. It was Jacob’s first deployment. Beth’s second.
The following year, the pair returned to Minnesota and moved up to the Iron Range, where Jacob began working as a federal technician for the Army in Hibbing in 2014 while Beth began her Iron Range career at Fairview Mesaba Clinic-Oncology Department and eventually took a job at the Hibbing Veteran’s Affairs Clinic in 2017. They were married in 2017 shortly after their son, Jameson’s 1st birthday.
“An endless, combat love-story,” Beth recently told the Hibbing Daily Tribune, her words spoken somewhat in jest with a tone of deadpan sincerity that comes with realizing Jacob will be leaving town for his second deployment this month only several days after their son’s third birthday.
Originally from Becker, Minn., Staff Sgt. Jacob Polsfuss, 26, is now one of two soldiers scheduled to deploy from the Iron Range. He is also one of 367 deploying soldiers to have at least one dependent family member. As for retired Army Sgt. Beth Polsfuss, a 30-year-old combat veteran from Duluth who is pursuing a bachelor of science degree to become a physician assistant, she has been mulling over the year ahead.
“I’m not worried about his safety, I’ve been on that side. I know how it goes,” Beth said during a recent interview with the HDT. “We just have to get through this. We have been through thick and thin in life, and we are barely 2 years into marriage. Is there going to be struggles? Yes, most definitely.
But this will not break us.”
As Jacob remembered, his grandfather served in the Air Force and his late great uncle was a Marine who died in the Vietnam War. In his junior year of high school in 2010, he joined with three of his friends in signing up with the National Guard. Since that time, one of his classmates has passed while another retired, leaving only him and his best friend in the military. “I’m a lifer,” he said. “I’ll be in the Guard until I retire.”
It was back in June 2018 when Jacob told his wife, Beth that he would be among nearly 700 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade scheduled for deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. His mission: “Members of the 34th ECAB would deploy to Kuwait and Iraq to provide aviation regional support...,” according to the National Guard.
More than a year later, the Polsfuss family joined nearly 3,000 other National Guard families who attended a departure ceremony last month at Grace Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. Gov. Tim Walz was at the sendoff, where he talked about his own time in the National Guard and the upcoming mission. “We don’t deploy for conquest or riches,” Walz reportedly said, according to the Eden Prairie News. “We deploy for dignity. All that’s right in the nation is in this room.”
They are readying themselves to be separated by the Atlantic Ocean. They are purchasing a military plan through their phone service to hopefully speak at least one-time a week. “The goal for myself, is that Jameson doesn’t forget who Dad is and he won’t, I will make sure of that, he will see him thru pictures and videos,” Beth said. The parents also plan to purchase a “Deployment Daddy Doll” made to form a cut-out doll picture of Jacob that could bring comfort to his son.
Beth says they are grateful to find support in their family, friends and co-workers who live in the region.
“I know there’s resources and people will reach out, but I struggle to ask for help,“ Beth said. “But it’ll be fine. It has to be fine.”
Jacob added: “After a while, it’ll be just like any other job. I go, get the job done and that’s what I do. I just want it to start, so it can end and we can get back to raising our son and continue making memories. We’ll make it work. It’ll fly by, even though it feels like forever away.”
