Staff at the Hibbing Daily Tribune plan to follow the progress of area legislators and dig into some of their proposed bills in the 2019-2020 Minnesota Legislative Session. Here are some of the new bills you should know about:
HOUSE
6A Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing
Sandstede introduced 13 bills since the Legislature began in mid-February. This week, the Iron Range-based music teacher put forth at least six bills including HF3849 to increase funding for teacher training; HF3989 to develops mitigation strategies for rising water levels in legacy mine complexes; HF3990 seeks $550,000 for the East Itasca Joint Sewer Board to build a wastewater treatment facility for Keewatin, Nashwauk and Lone Pine and Greenway townships; HF4090 to use $15 million for a project on U.S. Highway 169 in Minnesota Department of Transportation’s decade-long capital highway investment plan; and HF4091 to establish a Hill-Annex Mine State Park advisory council.
6B Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora
Lislegard introduced 10 bills since the start of the legislative session. This week, the former mayor of Aurora put forth HF3983 to allow for cuts to mileage reimbursement paid by charitable organizations for work as volunteer drivers, and HF3997 to require large retailers to provide public access to an automatic external defibrillator. He also introduced HF4070 that partly calls to appropriate money for improved financial integrity of nursing facility payments; HF4172 to provide $3.8 million to the Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority to expand a city-owned building housing a solar panel manufacturer; and HF4207 to appropriate about $1 million for renovation of municipal buildings in Eveleth.
SENATE
3 Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook
Bakk introduced 20 bills in his first session without his Minority Leader posting. This week, he put several measures including SF3807 to add a secondary park unit in Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park and appropriate $5.8 million to the commissioner of natural resources to design and develop an off-highway vehicle campground at the state park south of U.S. Highway 169. He also backed SFTK for the city of Hermantown to tax up to $28 million to pay for a community recreational initiatives to include upgrades to the hockey arena and park and construction of a running trail.
6 Dave Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm
Tomassoni introduced 10 bills so far. Some of his most latest include putting forth SF3856 to appropriate $30 million each fiscal year from the general fund to the commissioner of employment and economic development for the broadband development grant program. His SF3889 calls for $2 million from the general fund to the Commissioner of Education for the collaborative intensive summer school program for students in grades 5 through 12 in nine school districts.
5 Jason Eichhorn, R-Grand Rapids
Eichorn introduced 27 bills this session. Most recently, his SF3818 requires noticies for reverse mortgage loans, while his SF3861 includes modifications to Bureau of Mediation Services provisions.
