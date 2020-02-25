Minneapolis-based Vermillion Gold, Inc. is continuing to pursue long-awaited plans to drill for the precious metal in northern Minnesota.
Earlier this week, the state Department of Natural Resources announced that the agency recommended Tuesday that the State Executive Council approve Vermillion Gold’s request for the issuance of four nonferrous metallic mineral leases in Itasca County. The leases cover 1,668.15 acres, including 1,037.10 acres of county tax-forfeited lands and 631.05 acres of school trust land.
Three years ago, Vermillion Gold filed an application with the DNR for 25 state leases covering about 11,479 acres of land in both counties. The company has since acquired four such active leases in Itasca County and eight active leases in St. Louis County.
Brief history of the gold rush
Minnesota has been home to at least three gold rushes.
In 1858, three years after the end of the California Gold Rush, a local prospector named Holden Whipple found a gold nugget while exploring gravel deposits on the Zumbro River near the town of Orinoco in southeast Minnesota, according to reports from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Orinoco Mining Company was formed, sluice boxes constructed and river gravels processed for gold. But no gold was found and two floods the following year brought the rush to an end.
It was after J.G. Norwood observed ferruginous rocks on Gunflint Lake in 1850 that several territorial and state governors began urging geologic investigations in northeast Minnesota. Five years later, then-Gov. Stephen H. Miller appointed a state geologist named Henry H. Eames, who along with his brother Richard, the assistant state geologist, set forth on a reconnaissance effort near Lake Vermilion. The Eames brothers went on to report findings of gold-bearing quartz and iron ore in the slates surrounding the lake. The news birthed the Vermilion Lake Gold Rush, which influenced the creation of 15 mining companies — even Miller started his own — and the relocation of more than 2,000 prospectors between 1865-1867.
Again, no large amount of gold deposits were ever found during this time, however, the short-lived rush established the Vermilion Trail from the newly founded town of Duluth to Lake Vermilion and, in drawing the attention of prospector George Stuntz to the are, gave the future Secretary of War enough insight to develop iron ore deposits.
With the state’s focus shifted to iron, it was not until prospectors George Davis and Charles Moore were panning for quartz in 1893 on what is now known as Little American Island in Rainy Lake near International Falls when they discovered gold, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Later that year, they sold their interests to Hutch Bevier, of Duluth, who formed the Bevier Mining and Milling Company. A gold rush attracted thousands of people to Rainy Lake, where they created the mining town of Rainy Lake City on land already inhabited by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa. Eventually, low production from the mines and the high costs of transportation to the remote area ended the rush in 1906.
“Several other gold plays took place in Minnesota wherever quartz veins were exposed in Precambrian bedrock or supposed color was seen in gravel beds,” according to UM-Duluth reports.
The state saw “sporadic gold activity” until the 1980s when interests resurfaced thanks to discoveries in the Canadian greenstone belts, according to Vermillion Gold’s website. But falling gold prices in the late 1980s forced companies to abandon such exploration efforts.
The new search for gold
It was nearly four years ago when the DNR began drawing the global attention of mining companies. Soil tests were said to show the possibility of gold in the bedrock promising results in soil tests near Tower and Soudan.
There was something about the texture of the grains of gold discovered there. The roughness meant they probably came from a nearby source. Softness would signify they had traveled in glacier movement. The grain findings did not prove the existence of actual gold deposits, but geologists and mining companies became interested since the bedrock on the Iron Range could also be found in Ontario, Canada, where there have been numerous gold mines producing.
The combination of the findings and steady market prices were enough to ramp up previous mining efforts from Vermillion Gold Inc., which has been searching for gold in the region since 2007. The findings also coincided with PolyMet Mining Corp. and Twin Metals identifying gold mixed into the copper, nickel, silver, palladium and platinum they plan on mining.
In the meantime, a number of other companies have been filing lease requests with the state DNR. In January, Encampment Minerals, Inc. proposed to continue exploration for metallic mineral deposits in St. Louis County, roughly 5 miles south of Hoyt Lakes. The company has drilled in this area since 2009.
Last December, Canada-based Teck American Incorporated and Talon Nickel USA LLC, of Minnesota, proposed to resume exploration for metallic mineral deposits in St. Louis and Aitkin counties, respectively. Previously, Vermillion Gold and South African-based Anglo Gold Ashanti, the world’s third largest gold mining company in the world, submitted applications to the DNR to conduct mineral exploration on its leases in Itasca, Koochiching and St. Louis counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.