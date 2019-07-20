Crowds enjoyed nearly perfect summer weather Saturday afternoon during Hibbing’s Mines and Pines Revisited Festival in Hibbing’s Bennett Park. The festival continues with food, music and art Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00.

Average Mammals kept the crowd dancing Saturday afternoon during Hibbing’s Mines and Pines Revisited Festival in Hibbing’s Bennett Park.

Photos by Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

