Regarding the expansion of ArcelorMittal mining operations near McKinley, a company spokesperson said in a press release, "Minorca is committed to ongoing engagement with the town of McKinley and other stakeholders as the project progresses."
According to the press release, "ArcelorMittal is actively working to ensure the long-term supply of quality iron ore from the Iron Range to our key operations in the United States. These efforts include the expansion of ArcelorMittal Minorca’s East Pit 1 into additional iron ore resources that are part of the Biwabik Iron Formation and directly north of the McKinley. The East Pit expansion will extend Minorca’s operations to 2041 and preserve approximately 360 direct jobs."
The news release further states, "We have been in close contact with elected officials and community partners, including the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, and we have been engaging with local residents. We anticipate it will take some time for our USA leadership team to review all available options and determine an acceptable path forward for all parties. ArcelorMittal’s top priority is the health and safety of its employees, contractors and surrounding community."
Questions or comments can be submitted to USACR@arcelormittal.com or by phone, 218-749-5910.
