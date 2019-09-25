HIBBING — Deshon Israel Bonnell, the man accused of fatally shooting Joshua Robert Lavalley, a 33-year-old Aurora man, on the Mesabi Trail in Hibbing this year, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery.
Bonnell, 18, of Hibbing, faces life in prison with the possibility for parole after three decades.
In announcing the change in plea during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Bonnell entered his plea before Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark Starr, who set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, in Hibbing. The attorney’s office did not disclose the full terms of the plea agreement.
Earlier this year, medical staff from the state of Minnesota evaluated Bonnell and found him mentally competent to continue with court proceedings. Three months ago, Bonnell and his retained defense attorney, Jason Schellack — executive director of the Autism Advocacy Law Center in Minneapolis — entered a not guilty plea into the court for two counts of first-degree murder and demanded a speedy trial. But Bonnell moved to waive that right and was then facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of either of the murder indictments.
According to district court records, Bonnell and his 17-year-old girlfriend Bailey Bodell French, of Hibbing, drove Lavalley against his will to the trail in early January, blindfolded him and walked him into the woods. It was there that Bonnell allegedly opened fire and shot Lavalley twice in the face. (French is set to turn 18 years old in early October, while Bonnell will turn 19 years old that same month.)
Several days later, on Jan. 6, law enforcement found Lavalley’s dead body lying on his back with fresh and frozen blood. About 8 feet away lay a .22 caliber shell casing. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide. Bonnell was arrested three days later in connection with the shooting.
Authorities say that Anthony Emerson Howson, a Hibbing resident who several months ago turned 21 years old, told them that he and Bonnell believed that Lavalley was making unwanted sexual advances on the teenage girl. Howson claimed he stayed in the vehicle when Bonnell and French walked Lavalley into the woods.
Authorities say that French told them that Bonnell fatally shot Lavalley. Bonnell’s mother would report her .22 caliber pistol was missing from her home and officers found the firearm at French’s residence under her mattress.
Bonnell and Howson made their initial court appearances later that month on an array of charges including second-degree murder and were locked up at the St. Louis County Jail on $1 million bail each. French was charged with the same crime but as a juvenile and held in custody at a state juvenile detention facility.
A month later, Howson entered into a plea agreement with Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Bonnie Norlander and Karl Sunquist, who is prosecuting all three cases. In so doing, he dodged a grand jury indictment and plead guilty to a felony charge of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder in exchange for testifying against Bonnell and French, prosecutors say. Howson is expected to face 25.5 years in prison.
A grand jury went on to indict both Bonnell and French on two counts each of first-degree murder charges. For French, the indictment meant that her juvenile case was transferred to adult court and she was transported to the St. Louis County Jail. She has since plead not guilty to the charges. She is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing in court Nov. 14. She faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of either indictment.
Bonnell and French remain in the St. Louis County Jail, while Howson has been placed with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Prosecutors say his next hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming months following the cases of his two co-defendants.
According to the County Attorney’s Office, the case has been investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hibbing Police Department.
