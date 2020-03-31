CHISHOLM — The building that houses the electrical panel for the Veterans Memorial Fountain on Longyear Lake in Chisholm was vandalized this past weekend.
Commander Bill Hanegmon of American Legion Post 247 said on Monday that he was alerted that the door of the storage shed was open, only to discover that one door was torn off and the lock had been cut off. The damage is believed to have taken place sometime last weekend between March 28-29.
Nothing inside the shed appeared to have been damaged or missing, Hanegmon said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chisholm Police Department by dialing 911 or at 218-254-7915.
About the Memorial Fountain project
For about 13 years now, volunteers from American Legion Post 247 have been in charge of maintenance and operation of the fountain, located on an island on the north end of Longyear Lake, according to information compiled by Dave Pessenda, a veteran and historian for Post 247.
In 2007 the post took on the challenge of rejuvenating the fountain, which was idled for a number of years. The fountain was originally started by the Junior Jaycees decades ago.
When Post 247 first took over the fountain project, the post had the pump that operates the fountain rebuilt. They also upgraded the electrical system and purchased new lights.
Last fall the Post took on a project estimated at $20,000 that included rebuilding the pump, new lights and the purchase of a new dock.
To cover the cost of the fountain project, the Post in conjunction with the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center has historically hosted a fundraiser each spring to offset the cost of repairs, upgrades and operation.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the annual fundraiser that was set for May 7 has since been canceled.
Donations for the fountain project are being accepted and may be mailed directly to American Legion Post 247, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
