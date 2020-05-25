Memorial Day Visit

Ariel Maki and her daughter Atiya sit in front of Ariel’s grandparents headstones, Erling and Esther Odegard in the veteran’s cemetery in Hibbing Memorial Day morning.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

