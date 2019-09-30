The Hibbing High School homecoming candidates pose on the front steps of the school dressed up for the “Meme Monday.” The homecoming theme is “Break the internet” and coronation is set for 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Candidates are pictured left to right, back row: Maggie Zieske, Allie Bussey, Mattison Johnson, Natalie Skorich and Gracie Gabardi. Left to right, front row: Brady Petrangelo, Dominic Marchetti, Travis Erickson, Jagger Greenwood and John Larrabee.
