GRAND RAPIDS — “It is a sad day when a city will not provide support, and instead undermine and deride, a volunteer commission for standing up for Minnesota civil rights law. And if commissioners feel this unsupported and villainized, just imagine the experiences of the vulnerable community members we are standing with.”
This was part of a lengthy statement from Whitney Leming-Salisbury which she read during Monday’s meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council as she announced her resignation from her position with the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission.
As Leming-Salisbury explained, prior to the commission’s meeting to be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, an agenda was posted by an administrator at City Hall “without [Commission] chair approval.” Under new business, the agenda listed “discuss seeking support for bringing refugees to Grand Rapids.” After the agenda was uploaded to social media, “it faced a firestorm of pejorative comments from a local group, Itasca Taxpayers Alliance,” Leming-Salisbury said, adding that the “inciting language” upset commissioners who “have seen the hateful, personal attacks proliferated by members of the aforementioned group.”
When social media posts indicated that several people were planning to express their issues with refugee resettlement at the commission’s meeting, commissioners exchanged emails regarding what they could be facing.
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel sent commissioners a memo two days earlier, on Monday, Jan. 27, concerning a possible violation of Open Meeting Law following the email communications. Pagel suggested the commission complete further training on Open Meeting Law, “as you know from these trainings such violations, could potentially be a misdemeanor offense and could result in forfeiture of the party’s seat.” Due to the potential violation, Pagel cancelled the commission’s Wednesday meeting and rescheduled the meeting for February to focus solely on the Open Meeting Law.
Leming-Salisbury said the city administration invited local media and members of the Itasca Taxpayers Alliance to attend that meeting.
“We all agree that meetings are open to the public, but as a session simply designated for open meeting law retraining, with nothing else allowed on the agenda, this doesn’t sound like a set-up for a learning opportunity,” Leming-Salisbury told the city council this week. “It sounds like a set-up for a public hanging.”
Leming-Salisbury, a 26-year-old resident of Grand Rapids who works as the communications director of the MacRostie Art Center, said she and her husband planned on leaving the city for Minneapolis.
II.
Other current and past members of the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission addressed the council in support of Leming-Salisbury.
“She’s not wrong when she says young people don’t want to live here - especially people of color,” Paola Lopez-Cortes, current commissioner, said.
Lopez-Cortes, 34, explained that she grew up in Grand Rapids and left town right after high school for Los Angeles, but returned home to be with family. Lopez-Cortes said she wanted to join the Human Rights Commission to help improve things but she believes the situation is the same. And now she and her husband want to leave again.
“It was very disheartening how city administration responded to the alleged mishap,” Lopez-Cortes said.
“This is a dangerous precedent,” Pam Dowell, a resident of Grand Rapids, added. “Going forward, we need to support people who want to make it more welcoming, not fall down to hate and hazing in letters and at meetings.”
Pam’s mother, Jackie Dowell, told the city council that she was appalled that members of the commission felt afraid and threatened that they could possibly be facing a misdemeanor, especially when they volunteer their time to serve the city.
Leming-Salisbury said it breaks her heart to have to leave Grand Rapids and a position she loves at the MacRostie Art Center, but she believes “there is no future in a city that cannot stand together to protect the civil rights of its most vulnerable citizens.”
“I implore you, council members, administrators to take a good look at whose motives and opinions you’re serving with your actions, because they certainly haven’t been supporting the good of the Grand Rapids community, state civil rights law or your city’s future,” she concluded.
III
During the Monday, Jan. 27 meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, when Mayor Pro tem Dale Christy announced that the commission’s January meeting was cancelled, he read the following statement: “The issue of refugee resettlement into Grand Rapids is an issue that will be solely decided by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners.
Christy continued, “The City of Grand Rapids will play no role in the decision of refugee settlement whatsoever. Our Human Rights Commission had intended on discussing this matter. In reviewing their bylaws this seems to be outside of their purview. The City of Grand Rapids will take no official stance on this issue.”
In response to public comment Feb. 24, Christy — again acting as Mayor Pro tem for Mayor Dale Adams who was absent with notice — explained that the public forum portion of the meeting was meant to provide input for the council and not for discussion.
Hibbing Daily Tribune assistant editor’s note: This is a condensed and slightly edited version of a story produced in the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.