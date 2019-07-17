Meet up and Chow Down at the Park

Bryce, Katrena and Bradley Durban enjoy lunch at Bennett Park in Hibbing on Monday afternoon as part of the Meet Up and Chow Down program sponsored by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and staffed with volunteers from the local Kiwanis Club. Lunch is available right next to the playground from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Aug. 29. There is also a Meet Up and Chow location at the Hibbing HRA Playground during the same times and days.
