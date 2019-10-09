Meet the CHS Fall Homecoming candidates

The 2019 Chisholm High School Fall Homecoming King and Queen Candidates from the senior class, along with Fall Homecoming Prince and Princesses from the freshman through junior classes were announced Wednesday after a pep fest, in the school gym. In the back row, are King Candidates: Tyrus Flack, Dylan Cappo, Nathan Cappo, Daniel Rusten and Ethan Pessenda, Queen Candidates: Taylor Holewa, Emily Pratt, Tiahna Brayton and Delilah Owens. In the front row, from left, are: Freshman Prince Charlie Thompson, Sophomore Prince Nathan Wangensteen, Junior Prince Bay Yukich, Sophomore Princess Satori Hanson, Freshman Princess Amanda Bjortomt, Junior Princess Kayla Dozier and Queen Candidate, Barbara Coward. The new king and queen will be crowned at a coronation ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the CHS Auditorium. A homecoming parade will follow.
