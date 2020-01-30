HIBBING — As far as Greenhaven Elementary School’s principal, Carrie McDonald, is concerned, nominating Lara McDowell for a statewide Teacher of the Year award was an easy choice.
McDowell is a Virginia High School graduate and mother of three who has been teaching special education at Greenhaven for nine years. In the three years that McDonald has been on as principal at the school, she’s witnesses McDowell’s compassion and determination on a daily basis.
“I believe that Lara has one of the most challenging jobs in our district,” McDonald told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Tuesday. “Her strength is really working with and helping students that are experiencing social and emotional issues. She has the ability to see the whole child’s needs and understand that education is not just about academics but about teaching the student the skills to be able to learn to be successful.”
In its 56th year, Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year award takes in nominations from administrators across the state. McDowell is one of 134 candidates currently being considered. Next month, she’ll find out if a selection panel representing various state leaders in education, business and government will allow her to move on as a finalist. In the meantime, she remains pleasantly surprised she’s being considered at all.
“I was excited and a little bit shocked,” McDowell told the HDT this week. Reflecting on her favorite aspects of teaching, she said, “It’s the small moments. The ones where somebody from the outside would be looking in, watching, maybe thinking it’s not a big deal, but for some of the students it is such a huge step or great success. And to get to watch that all the time and be with them for that is pretty cool.”
She noted that while there are occasionally negative perceptions floating around about teachers regarding money, she just ignores it. For McDowell, the rewards and fulfillment that comes from working with children far outweigh the challenges. “It’s definitely worth it,” she said. “Getting to support the kiddos and watching them grow and reach their potential is pretty exciting and worth all that you have to do to become a teacher.”
McDowell also credits her administrator, McDonald, lauding her for the solid, unwavering support she provides her staff.
“Carrie is such a great leader,” McDowell said. “I feel like I couldn't be the teacher I am without such a great administrator who really loves and supports our students.”
She added, “I also work with some wonderful staff.”
McDowell had to provide Education Minnesota with a portfolio that included a paper on her teaching philosophy, professional accomplishments and letters of recommendation. The winner will be announced on May 3, at a banquet at the St. Paul Rivercentre.
“Lara just goes above and beyond in so many ways,” McDonald remarked. “From bringing snacks for kids who don’t have them, or looking for snow pants, mittens and gloves, she tries to provide all things the child needs and it goes so much above and beyond the academic.”
