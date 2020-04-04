HIBBING — I want to start by saying thank you to our community. It appears we are practicing social distancing, adhering to the ‘Stay At Home’ executive order, and being respectful and understanding that we are in this together.
Citizens of our great community have been busy writing letters to residents in assisted living and nursing home facilities, people are busy making masks for our medical community, teachers are busy staying connected to their students and teaching by distance learning, and our health care providers are working tirelessly to help keep our community safe from this horrific virus.
The City of Hibbing has been working closely with our medical community through its Emergency Management Team, which includes representatives from Fairview Range Hospital and our fire, police, engineering and administrative departments.
On Wednesday, April 1, we held our first city council meeting via phone. All councilors called in remotely and it worked well. You may not see us on TV, but please know we are still doing city business and working for you. Our city staff continues to work hard to keep our city running smoothly during these unprecedented times.
Things are changing and evolving every moment of every day from the federal, state, county and city levels. All facets of government have one common goal; prioritizing the health and safety of its citizens. We need to continue to do our part by following the rules that are set in place.
We know it’s hard not to see family and friends face-to-face. We know people are looking forward to opening the ‘family cabin’ and having everyone come together. We simply are not able to do that at this time. We must limit interaction with people. We must be self-disciplined. Please encourage your loved-ones to ‘Stay at Home’ and not travel to the Northland at this time. It’s imperative not to overburden our health care facilities – we have limited resources. By us staying apart now, we can come together in the future.
Everyone, please continue to practice social distancing. We are in this together and we will get through this together. We all need to do our part in helping keep our great community safe. Stay safe. Thank you.
