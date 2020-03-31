Materials grant

Phi Chapter (Hibbing) of Alpha Delta Kappa offers classroom grants to area teachers. Pictured is Christina Estey, Washington Elementary School teacher, who recently was awarded an ADK Teacher Grant. Realizing the importance of welcoming and representing all students in her building, she applied for a grant to purchase materials to enhance cultural competency at the Washington Elementary.
Latest e-Edition
Latest MINE e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.