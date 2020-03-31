Materials grant

Phi Chapter (Hibbing) of Alpha Delta Kappa offers classroom grants to area teachers. Pictured is Christina Estey, Washington Elementary School teacher, who recently was awarded an ADK Teacher Grant. Realizing the importance of welcoming and representing all students in her building, she applied for a grant to purchase materials to enhance cultural competency at the Washington Elementary.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

