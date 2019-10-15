HIBBING — Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero captivated students from Hibbing and Nashwauk-Keewatin High Schools on Monday with a message about bullying, the importance of believing in yourself and the love of family.
Kids from both schools filled the Hibbing High School auditorium to hear Mero’s story about his past riddled with drugs and depression, fortune and fame and all the choices that lead him down each path.
Dressed in jeans and a black shirt displaying the words, “Never Give Up,” he described a rough upbringing in a “drug and gang infested” neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y. His family was poor and he’d run home after school to avoid bullies. After his parents divorced, his mother held two jobs and Mero would listen through the walls as she cried herself to sleep at night. At age 10, the self-described “dreamer” began keeping a dream journal where he wrote down future goals like, “become rich and famous” and “buy mom a house.” He also wrote that he wanted to become a professional athlete and named “Rookie of the Year” of a team.
“I wrote my dreams and goals into existence,” Mero told the audience. Holding up his childhood journal, he impressed upon the students the importance not only of writing down goals but of taking action steps to achieve them.
Rookie of the Year
Mero was a standout athlete in high school and found success on hockey and football teams, before training as an amateur boxer and winning four New York State titles.
As a young man, Mero relocated to Colorado to train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. He then decided to become a professional boxer, but two weeks before his first pro-fight set in his hometown, he shattered his nose in an accident. A doctor told him he needed reconstructive surgery and a year off away from boxing. Post-surgery, he found himself devastated with too much free time and fell in with the wrong crowd: “Next thing you know, I’m drunk and high with my buddies.”
Mero’s weeks of partying turned into years. Reflecting back on that time, he told the students that he wasted a decade using drugs and could only land odd jobs because he had lost sight of what was important. “We become who we surround ourselves with. Your friends are like elevators — they’re either going to take you up, or they’re going to take you down.”
Mero shared that during this period he also lost his younger sister, Andrea, to cancer, and lived with the guilt that in all those years she desperately tried to connect and spend time with him, he never made her a priority. “I was now 30 years old. Years and years of drug addiction, living paycheck-to-paycheck...Guys, I was dealing drugs to support my addiction.”
Then one night while living in Florida, Mero saw a professional wrestling match on TV and had an “overwhelming ah-ha” moment. He enrolled in wrestling school and a year later he signed a lucrative contract with the WWE. Just as he’d written as a boy, Mero would go on to be named “Rookie of the Year.”
Light in the darkness
Mero told students he was suddenly surrounded by movie stars and celebrities, touring with the American rock band KISS and meeting a U.S. president. He even had his own action figure. “Now for the first time in my life, I have money,” he said, remembering his early success. “I mean lots of money.”
But the old habits snuck up on him and he again fell back into his drug addiction.
“Because of my bad choices, I lost it all. I lost everything,” he said.
Mero entered a dark period after his wife of a decade, a retired WWE wrestler named Sable, divorced him in 2004. From there, he lost 30 friends — mostly to drug overdoses. Mero also lost his mother to complications from smoking tobacco. Two weeks afterward, he lost a younger brother who was just 21 years old to a fainting accident that left him with no brain activity and on life support. Family would make the decision to let him pass.
Looking back, Mero reflected that he has many regrets about not making time for the people who loved him most. Mero encouraged students to spend time with their families, not take people for granted and not believe “the lie” that having riches, fame and success leads to happiness. Instead, he suggested, happiness comes from shining light into the darkness of others.
‘You matter’
“You never know what another student is going through in their life,” Mero said. “You don’t walk in their shoes. Maybe their parents are going through a divorce. Maybe there’s been a death in their family. Maybe they have a broken heart.”
During his talk, Mero shared how he regularly receives letters from students across the country who are isolating, cutting themselves, or having suicidal thoughts. He also receives letters from parents whose children have taken their own lives. “I want you to know that you are not alone and you matter so much,” he said.
He shared the story about Victoria Siegel, who died at 18 years old from an overdose after depression and anxiety from bullying led to a heroin addiction. Her parents later published her journal as, “Victoria’s Voice,” to shed light on bullying, addiction and the importance of speaking truth to others.
Recalling his own trials, Mero said, “I am so thankful that I didn’t end my life. I never would’ve known all of the beautiful things that were to come: new friends, new love, new joy, new purpose.” Mero challenged students to come together as a community, school and ultimately as a family to “stand up, step up and speak up” when it comes to substance abuse, depression, anxiety, self-harm, abuse and bullying. The students applauded and Mero began pointing to random people, shouting, “You matter! You matter! You matter!”
After the assembly, Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Principal Ranae Seykora told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that HHS Principal Mike Finco reached out over the summer to make her aware of the opportunity to hear Mero speak.
“I am so thankful that we were able to go,” Seykora wrote in an email, noting that 300 “Spartans” were in attendance. “Marc delivered a powerful message on making good choices and making dreams reality. He talked about relationships, love, kindness, giving and happiness.” She continued, “I know that he touched the lives of our kids and the adults in the audience when I saw the tears and heard the laughter as he took us on his life journey.”
Finco, who reserved the front rows for NKHS kids, told the HDT that he was pleased with the outcome of the collaboration and presentation. In an email afterward, he wrote, “I thought that the message was very powerful and inspiring for the students and adults in the room. After his performance, Marc was addressed by at least one young lady that shared her painful story and recovery (family tragedy, not drugs).” He added, “I feel like his message will inspire all of the young people to make good choices and to dream big.”
