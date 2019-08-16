Manning the grill

Good food, fellowship and music abounded at the community BBQ hosted by Hibbing Wesley United Church at Bennett Park on Thursday. Pictured are members of BSA Troop 1 manning the grill for the event, grilling up delicious food for everyone.

 Hannah White

