CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died after he broke through thin ice on a river in northeastern Minnesota.
Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Williams, of Scanlon, drowned early Saturday morning in the St. Louis River near Cloquet. Police officers in the area heard someone shouting for help and found Williams struggling to hold on to a piece of ice.
They used a boat to try to reach him, but they couldn’t get to him in time. His body was recovered about four hours later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.