VIRGINIA — A morning emergency call ended with the arrest of one man in Virginia.
Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Virginia police were dispatched to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue N.
A caller reported hearing gunshots and observed two men arguing, and that one of the men had a handgun.
Kevin Eldon Elsner, 57, was found with a handgun in his possession. He was arrested and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on second- degree assault, threats of violence and ineligible person not to possess a firearm.
No injuries resulted from the incident, which remains under investigation by the Virginia Police Department.
Responding agencies included the Virginia Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Gilbert Police Department.
Formal charges were not available at the Virginia Courthouse as of press time. Elsner pleaded guilty in 1993 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
