Making windrows

Chisholm Public Works Department cleared snow off Lake Street on Wednesday in Chisholm. This winter public works crews are experimenting with plowing snow to the middle of Lake Street, rather than to both sides. Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said the feedback from businesses so far has been positive. The Chisholm Police Department provided traffic control during the cleanup operation on Wednesday.
