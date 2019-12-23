HIBBING — Thanks to the generosity of one little boy, the holidays will be a little brighter this year for kids in need.
Liam Glad, 6, of Hibbing, recently used his good fortune to purchase toys for the Toys for Tots program.
Along with his grandparents, Bill and Sandy Glad, he delivered an assortment of new toys to be included in the Toys for Tots collection recently at the Edward Jones office at 2521 First Ave. in Hibbing.
“We’re so proud of you,” Sandy said to her grandson.
Kelle Degnan, financial adviser at Edward Jones and her staff were overjoyed to experience the excitement exhibited by Liam as he and Bill loaded the gifts into the Toys for Tots collection box inside the office.
“Thank you,” Degnan told the boy. She told him that his actions might inspire others.
Liam said he had heard that some kids do not get toys, and he wanted to help them out.
So, how did he get the money to buy the toys? Earlier this month, Liam won a split-the-pot raffle while attending a banquet at the Hibbing Elks Club for the Iron Range Chapter of the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association.
Liam said it was his first instinct to give half of the money to his Papa, because after all, he had purchased the winning ticket. Then after some thought, Liam suggested using the money to buy gifts for kids who might not otherwise get any.
The idea was a hit with Liam’s parents, Tim and Jen Glad, who then took him shopping. Liam selected an assortment of toys, including a dinosaur adventure truck, a basketball, books, Legos, play sets, coloring books and crayons, and more.
Items are still being accepted and will be put away and used for the 2020 toy drive.
